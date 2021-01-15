New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Elgin

Chick-fil-A fans will soon be able to "Eat Mor Chikin" in Elgin.

The restaurant is opening its 36th Chicago-area location Thursday at 1110 S. Randall Road, just south of Bowes Road near Walmart and Sam's Club.

"I'm so excited to open and serve the Elgin community," franchise owner Phil Tuttle said.

Tuttle said the location has a staff of 90 full- and part-time employees and is looking to increase that number to 100.

"Opening a restaurant during the pandemic has provided some unique challenges, but Chick-fil-A has provided a wealth of support and resources for local franchisees," Tuttle said.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, where the first 100 people in line win a free Chick-fil-A Sandwich Meal per week for a year, the restaurant will surprise 100 "local heroes making an impact in our community" with free Chick-fil-A for a year, Tuttle said. Updates on the winners will be available on their Facebook page, he added.

The restaurant will be open for drive-through service and mobile curbside pickup 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Third-party delivery will also be offered shortly after the opening.

The Atlanta-base chain is opening four new locations this month in the Chicago area. Chick-fil-A Bucktown in Chicago and Chick-fil-A Joliet opened Thursday, Jan. 14. Chick-fil-A South Loop in Chicago joins Chick-fil-A Elgin in opening Jan. 21.