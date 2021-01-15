Feder: Three jobs cut in 'incredibly painful' layoffs at Univision Chicago stations

Veteran sports director Hector Lozano and midday co-host/entertainment reporter Aureliano "Auri" Salgado were among three longtime staffers at Univision Chicago who lost their jobs this week in a companywide restructuring, Robert Feder writes.

Both Lozano and Salgado were 26-year employees of the Spanish-language media company.

Lozano doubled as sports anchor at WGBO-Channel 66 and sports talk host and play-by-play announcer on sports/talk WRTO 1200-AM. Salgado co-hosted middays on regional Mexican WOJO 105.1-FM alongside Rafael Bautista.

Also cut was Michael Bania, an Emmy Award-winning broadcast design artist in the creative services department.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.