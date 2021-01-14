Developer wants to turn former Wheeling shopping center into townhouses, shops

Proposed townhouses are being planned on the site a former Wheeling shopping center. Courtesy of Village of Wheeling

A suburban real estate developer wants to turn a former Wheeling shopping center into townhouses and new retail shops.

Mount Prospect-based Wingspan Development is behind the effort. The project focuses on the land once home to the Dundee Plaza shopping center, on the south side of Dundee Road west of Elmhurst Road.

Businesses including Sunrise Indian Supermarket and Always Amazing formerly operated there. The property is vacant now.

The project has been dubbed London Crossing after nearby London Middle School.

The 11.5-acre site would have 55 townhouses and more than 35,000 square feet of retail space, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

The company has applied to village hall for consideration of the project as a planned unit development.

The project received a preliminary concept approval from the village board in 2018, Sfondilis said. Since then, the developers purchased the property, razed the buildings and developed engineering and architectural plans.

The next step is consideration by Wheeling's plan commission, which could happen within the next two months, Sfondilis said.