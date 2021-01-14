 

Developer wants to turn former Wheeling shopping center into townhouses, shops

  • A developer wants to turn this vacant land on Dundee Road in Wheeling into a residential and commercial property. It would be named London Crossing after nearby London Middle School.

      A developer wants to turn this vacant land on Dundee Road in Wheeling into a residential and commercial property. It would be named London Crossing after nearby London Middle School. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Proposed townhouses are being planned on the site a former Wheeling shopping center.

    Proposed townhouses are being planned on the site a former Wheeling shopping center. Courtesy of Village of Wheeling

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 1/14/2021 2:19 PM

A suburban real estate developer wants to turn a former Wheeling shopping center into townhouses and new retail shops.

Mount Prospect-based Wingspan Development is behind the effort. The project focuses on the land once home to the Dundee Plaza shopping center, on the south side of Dundee Road west of Elmhurst Road.

 

Businesses including Sunrise Indian Supermarket and Always Amazing formerly operated there. The property is vacant now.

The project has been dubbed London Crossing after nearby London Middle School.

The 11.5-acre site would have 55 townhouses and more than 35,000 square feet of retail space, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

The company has applied to village hall for consideration of the project as a planned unit development.

The project received a preliminary concept approval from the village board in 2018, Sfondilis said. Since then, the developers purchased the property, razed the buildings and developed engineering and architectural plans.

The next step is consideration by Wheeling's plan commission, which could happen within the next two months, Sfondilis said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'We believe in our food': Pandemic can't stop restaurant from opening in Wheeling
Related Article
'We believe in our food': Pandemic can't stop restaurant from opening in Wheeling
 
Waste Management wants to expand truck parking at Wheeling facility
Related Article
Waste Management wants to expand truck parking at Wheeling facility
 
Wheeling revamps business grant program to boost funding for restaurant projects
Related Article
Wheeling revamps business grant program to boost funding for restaurant projects
 
Plan for new apartment building gets rave reviews in Wheeling
Related Article
Plan for new apartment building gets rave reviews in Wheeling
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 