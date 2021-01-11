Feder: Len Walter signing off after 52 years at WBBM Newsradio

Len Walter, dean of Chicago business reporters and the first journalist to broadcast regularly from the Midwest Stock Exchange, has announced his retirement after 52 years at Entercom all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, Robert Feder writes.

His last day on the air as financial editor will be January 22.

The Elmhurst College graduate joined WBBM Newsradio from Detroit's WJR in 1969. Walter, 82, said he plans to move with his wife to their home in Naples, Florida.

"To be able to work as a journalist for the bulk of my career has been a blessing," he told me. "It's what I wanted to do since I was a youngster and was fortunate to be able to gear my education toward that end. In this era of world turmoil, it's critical that listeners hear the unvarnished truth presented without bias. That is what they get at WBBM from an amazing staff of principled professionals."

