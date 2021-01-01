Naperville entrepreneur Wilbur You recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30

With just $600, lots of cold calls and a vision of success, 21-year-old Wilbur You "jumped in with both feet" as he launched his integrated marketing and development agency out of his parents' basement.

The Naperville native was still in college studying computer science at the time, traveling back and forth between his family home and Northern Illinois University. But he had also gained some recent insight at a job as a marketing coordinator in Chicago that prompted him to quit and start his own venture.

Eight years and many obstacles later, Naperville-based Youtech has grown to employ 60 people, serve more than 1,000 clients and operate a second office in Scottsdale, Arizona, with plans to open a third in Dallas. And in a surprising phone call last month, the founder and CEO learned he is now part of an elite group of young entrepreneurs: the Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2021.

"I was just kind of in shock," said You, who is recognized in the marketing and advertising category. "It's something I've always wanted to be a part of ever since I started Youtech, and even before. I always thought that being on a list in Forbes, that's when you know you've made it."

But at 29 years old, You's first instinct wasn't to swell with pride at his own accomplishments. Instead, he reflected on his suburban roots, on the hard work, the challenges and the people who helped him get there.

"Being recognized in something like this is definitely humbling," he said.

Back in 2012, You and his team of two spent months cold calling dozens of companies a day offering to build their websites for $500. Eventually, he saved enough money -- and built up enough courage -- to lease a small office space in downtown Naperville.

Things started to snowball from there, said You, a Waubonsie Valley High School graduate.

Though they were meeting a demand with web development, he and his team quickly realized they also needed to create a strategy for directing people to the sites. So they shifted their focus, he said, investing heavily into the marketing side, increasing their national footprint and soon becoming a leader in the industry.

The trick -- and his biggest challenge -- has been learning how to scale the business and control its growth in order to maintain quality and retain clients, said You, who later earned an MBA from the DeVry University's Keller Graduate School of Management.

Now valued at about $25 million, Youtech generated more than $5 million in revenue in 2019 and has continued to grow across the country and beyond, according to You's Forbes profile.

The firm has secured clients in areas including hospitality, dining, manufacturing and parking, including notable companies such as MillerCoors, The Alkaline Water Co. and 3M.

So how does an entrepreneur in his 20s find such success? By following his instincts and "making a lot of mistakes," he said.

"Be levelheaded. Don't ride the highs too high, and don't ride the lows too low. Try to come in every single day and work hard," You said. "Also, surround yourself with good people and develop those relationships. ... It's not just a one-man show."

That's why, when he got the call from Forbes, You wasn't thinking about himself. He was thinking of his family, his business partners and employees, his mentors, his clients and his hometown that provided him with the tools for success.

Making the 30 Under 30 list may be an individual honor, he said, "but it's definitely a team win."