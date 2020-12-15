Feder: Chicago Reporter names Glenn Reedus interim editor

Glenn Reedus, a longtime Chicago journalist and former editor at the Chicago Defender and Chicago Crusader, has been named interim editor and publisher of the Chicago Reporter, Robert Feder writes.

The future of the 48-year-old investigative news organization has been in doubt since September when Fernando Diaz was ousted as editor-in-chief and publisher, and the Reporter suspended publication.

"The interim role gives me the opportunity to bring Chicago Reporter readers true in-depth journalism that digs deep for the facts, present them with balance and avoid conjecture and speculation as too often is the case today," Reedus said in a statement.

