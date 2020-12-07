CDK Global names David Hahn chief information security officer

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- CDK Global announced that David Hahn has joined the company as chief information security officer (CISO). He will also be a member of the executive leadership team.

In his role, Hahn is responsible for developing a global strategy and executing the road map for managing technology risk and information security across the company's IT, product engineering, and research and development departments.

"Product security and protecting from, detecting and responding to cybersecurity threats are critical components of our plan to innovate, scale and modernize our technologies," said Mahesh Shah, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer, CDK Global. "David's diverse experience across information security -- including fraud, identity, monitoring, application security and cloud enablement -- helps us further ensure a safe, reliable network and suite of products for our customers, while protecting our organization."

Hahn has a history in information security as a trusted business partner addressing the ever-growing and complex cybersecurity landscape. He recently served as the chief security officer (CSO) for Silicon Valley Bank and focused on information security, physical security and business continuity. Prior to Silicon Valley Bank, Hahn held leadership roles of increasing responsibility with Wells Fargo Bank, Intuit and Hearst Corporation. He also serves as an advisory board member for companies focused on information security and risk management, including LogicHub, SafeBreach and Eclipz. Hahn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from San Jose State University and a Master of Business Administration from Golden Gate University.

"I am excited to be part of the CDK Global team and to build a strategy that continues to ensure security for the company and our customers," said Hahn. "My initial focus is to review our current state of information security, identify additional opportunities to further safeguard our data and information, and create a plan to mitigate future risk."