Decision postponed on controversial development plan in Des Plaines

A vote that could pave the way for -- or scuttle -- a controversial plan to build a 449-unit apartment complex in Des Plaines was delayed Monday night so the developers could meet with potential neighbors to discuss their objections.

The proposal calls for the complex to be built at 414 E. Golf Road, between Wolf Road and Northwest Highway. It would be called the Cumberland Crossing Apartments.

Two six-story apartment buildings connected by a common lobby are envisioned. A free-standing commercial building has been proposed, too.

The former Pacific Coast Feather Co. factory stands on the site now, and it would be demolished.

Many people have criticized the proposal during recent public meetings. They've voiced concerns about increased traffic, the impact on enrollment at local schools, how the buildings would change their views and other issues.

A Facebook group called Rethink Cumberland Crossing has attracted more than 450 members, too.

The developers -- groups called Cumberland Crossing and Terra Carta Partners -- have requested zoning changes and other exceptions to local development rules.

The city council had been set to approve or reject those requests Monday night.

But at the start of the meeting, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 crisis, Mayor Matthew Bogusz announced the developers requested the vote be postponed.

City Manager Michael Bartholomew then explained that the developers want time to arrange community meetings to see "if there can be a path forward."

The developers are seeking a compromise with critics, he said.

The proposal could come back to the council in four or five weeks, Bartholomew said.

If the plan progresses, the developers want to break ground in May 2021 and build in two phases, concluding in October 2024.