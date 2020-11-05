'It changed me for the better'; Vets graduate from Des Plaines back-to-work boot camp

Cody Shephard of Wheeling spent five years in the Marines as a combat photographer, documenting everything from aircraft mishaps to battle damage assessments. Once he returned home in 2019, he hoped his skills would translate into the corporate world.

Unfortunately, like many returning veterans, he didn't know how to make the transition from military to civilian life.

Enter the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry's Veterans Back to Work Boot Camp, now in its fourth year.

Shephard was one of 20 veterans selected to participate in this year's boot camp. The 10-week program took place through a hybrid model this year, but still provided veterans with individual mentoring from veteran business leaders, as well as career exploration, LinkedIn and social media help, resume writing, interviewing readiness and financial advice.

"I have a better sense of direction and I have now been given to the tools to navigate my future."

Shephard and the other graduates were on hand -- or participating via Zoom -- at a graduation ceremony Wednesday, at the Des Plaines American Legion Post 36. While this year's celebration was scaled back, it was no less powerful.

"You all recognized that this pivotal program was your shot," said Ella Woodford-Parker, president of the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce, taking a cue from the hit song from the musical, "Hamilton."

Participants opened the evening by sharing their stories of how the program had changed them.

Mariusz Pretnik of Lake Zurich brought leadership experience into the boot camp. He served 15 years in the Navy, including several deployments to the Middle East, where he was a master training specialist and led large divisions.

Yet, landing a job in management and HR development proved elusive. Pretnik pointed to the boot camp's interview and resume workshops as being invaluable.

"The in-house interviews conducted with help from HR professionals across many different fields and representing some of the largest companies in the area, offered fantastic insight to the interviewing process," Pretnik said, "which is far different from military boards."

Another veteran, Brian Rice of Mount Prospect, spent six years in the Coast Guard, intercepting vessels for contraband while stationed in Boston, and taking part in search-and-rescue missions while stationed in Ludington, Michigan.

Upon returning stateside last year, he earned an MBA with an emphasis on entrepreneurship and went on to start his own company, Top Drone. But business dried up during the pandemic. The boot camp gave him renewed energy and purpose.

"I started the program thinking that I would work on building my professional background, however this program changed my personal life," Rice said. "I began to see things in a positive light, felt renewed connections, and embraced the power of positive thinking. I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Chamber Executive Director Andrea Biwer, who coordinates the program, was equally excited. She has watched the veterans mature and gain confidence during the last four years, and this year's hybrid model was no different.

"The common thread of our boot camp veteran graduates is that they are mission-oriented, purpose-driven and wanting to continue to learn," she said, "and that I believe will translate perfectly to the workplace."

The graduation ceremony not only affirmed the veterans, it awarded them with gifts. Each received a career-focused package valued at $8,000, including a new laptop computer, one-year membership to Planet Fitness, one-year car maintenance package and gift cards to Woodfield Mall and Home Depot.