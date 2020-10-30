St. Charles agency owner affiliates with ERA

ST. CHARLES -- Judy Cox, a 20-year real estate veteran who established Results Realty in 2013, has affiliated the agency with ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of companies.

The agency, headquartered in St. Charles, serves the Greater Chicago area and will now be known as Results Realty ERA Powered. Cox's company has more than 40 agents.

Cox has operated as both an independent brokerage and a franchised operation over the course of her career. She said the ERA Powered branding model allows a company that has invested in building local brand equity to affiliate with ERA and benefit from the entirety of the brand's platform in marketing, training and operations.

The Greater Chicago metropolitan area is noted for its array of well-developed, small-to mid- sized towns with vibrant downtowns and lively cultural and lifestyle offerings -- all within in close communing distance to the city of Chicago. The firm caters to clients across a wide range of price points and housing needs, serving many first-time buyers, as well as families looking for more space.