CTS reports third quarter sales

10/29/2020

LISLE -- CTS Corp. Thursday announced third quarter 2020 results. Sales were $113.8 million, down 2% year-over-year. Sales rebounded strongly, up 35% from the second quarter of 2020, the company said.

CTS is a designer and manufacturer of sensors, actuators and electronic components used in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sales to transportation customers declined 9%, and sales to other end markets grew 10%, CTS said.

"Our teams delivered strong operational results and improved new business wins, while striving to maintain a safe work environment," said Kieran O'Sullivan, CEO. "We saw a significant third quarter rebound. Market uncertainty may persist for several quarters; however, we are cautiously optimistic."

