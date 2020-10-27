 

Itasca mayor says village authorities won't enforce ban on indoor dining

  • Itasca Mayor Jeff Pruyn

    Itasca Mayor Jeff Pruyn

 
Trey Arline
 
 
Updated 10/27/2020 4:54 PM

Itasca Mayor Jeff Pruyn says village officials and police in town won't enforce a ban on indoor restaurant and bar service ordered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During a state of the village address on Tuesday, Pruyn read a letter he addressed to Pritzker urging the governor to lift the ban.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I stand with the lucky restaurant owners who are barely making it and demand that you allow them to reopen their doors immediately," Pruyn said in the letter.

His message still came with a warning to restaurants, however. Pruyn said that although he doesn't intend to shut down these businesses himself, he believes restaurants should heed the state and county's authority, especially the DuPage County Health Department, which grants restaurants operating licenses.

Pruyn said he met Friday with restaurant owners who said they were staying open in spite of the governor's order, which came last week as COVID-19 cases surge across the suburbs.

"You are asking small business owners to turn their backs on their employees and communities they serve," Pruyn said.

Businesses in suburban Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties are facing tightened restrictions including an end to indoor bar and dining service after their regions exceeded state metrics for COVID-19 spread.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"This administration has found ways for schools, casinos, entertainment venues to operate safely. We need these restaurants open to have a fighting chance to be open in 2021. Our residents need their jobs and our economy relies on these businesses to remain viable," Pruyn said.

Under the restrictions casinos and entertainment venues also must shorten hours, close indoor dining and bar service and restrict patrons to 25% of capacity or less. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said Friday that casinos have ventilation systems in place that many restaurants and bars do not.

The new restrictions do not apply to schools.

The governor's office issued reports last week on contact tracing in 69 Illinois counties, which showed 2,300 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 had either worked at a bar or restaurant or visited one before their diagnosis. Bars and restaurants led the state in places where infected people had worked or visited between August and September, the reports showed.

Pruyn believes restaurants will fare better with better knowledge on mitigating the spread of the virus indoors with as well as financial support such as the Itasca Bucks program, in which residents were mailed vouchers they could use to help pay bills at local restaurants and breweries. It generated roughly half a million in revenue, Pruyn said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He also says that while outdoor dining was possible earlier in the year with warmer weather, it would be difficult for outdoor dining as it gets colder in the state.

Pritzker urged business owners to check illinois.gov/dceo for information about $220 million in Business Interruption Grants to help tide small businesses over.

Bars and restaurants in DuPage County also can apply for a share of $2.5 million in aid in relief funds from the county and the business group Choose DuPage. Information is at www.choosedupage.com/reinvest-dupage. But Pruyn believes those funds -- estimated at roughly $15,000 per business making less than $4 million -- would not nearly be enough.

"For some restaurants, that is only a few weeks' payroll," Pruyn said.

• Trey Arline is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
DuPage could provide $2.5 million in virus relief for restaurants, bars
Related Article
DuPage could provide $2.5 million in virus relief for restaurants, bars
 
Related Article
Fisher nuts maker sees dip in sales because of coronavirus
 
Worst place, worst time: Trump faces virus spike in Midwest
Related Article
Worst place, worst time: Trump faces virus spike in Midwest
 
Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge
Related Article
Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge
 
Another 46 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, 4,000 more infected
Related Article
Another 46 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, 4,000 more infected
 
Geneva restaurant can serve meals indoors while fighting governor's order
Related Article
Geneva restaurant can serve meals indoors while fighting governor's order
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 