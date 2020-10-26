Feder: Nexstar promotes Sean Compton in 'strategic realignment'

Sean Compton, the Chicago broadcasting executive who reprogrammed news/talk WGN 720-AM and launched the "News Nation" primetime newscast on WGN America, has been rewarded with a new title by parent company Nexstar Media Group, Robert Feder writes.

Under a "strategic operational realignment" effective November 1, Compton will move up from executive vice president to president/networks overseeing WGN America, AntennaTV, and WGN Radio.

Under the restructuring, which is designed to reduce expenses, Nexstar will combine its broadcast and digital operating subsidiaries and rename Nexstar Broadcasting simply Nexstar.

