Atkore International Group acquires Queen City Plastics

HARVEY -- Atkore International Group Inc. Friday announced it acquired the assets of Queen City Plastics Inc., a manufacturer of PVC conduit, elbows and fittings for the electrical market.

Queen City Plastics is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, with approximately 60 employees. It will continue operating at its current location.

"With more than 50 years in the industry, Queen City Plastics has been dedicated to delivering high quality, American made PVC products for electrical customers," said John Pregenzer, president of Atkore's Electrical business. "This acquisition strengthens Atkore's existing product portfolio and enables us to better serve customers in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States."

With approximately 3,900 employees and 66 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.