Apartment complex plan draws opposition in Des Plaines

A proposal for a 449-unit apartment complex and a neighboring commercial building has drawn substantial opposition in Des Plaines.

Dubbed the Cumberland Crossing Apartments, the development would be built at 414 E. Golf Road, between Wolf Road and Northwest Highway. It's the site of the former United Feather & Down factory.

The property also adjoins the Cumberland Metra station, which makes it a "perfect" transit-oriented development for people who would live in the apartments but take public transportation to work or other destinations, City Manager Michael Bartholomew said during a lengthy, web-based city council meeting Monday.

The apartments would occupy two, six-story buildings that would be connected by a common lobby. The other building would have 2,000 square feet of space for commercial uses. Additionally, a cell tower on the nearly 6.5-acre property would be relocated to a different spot on the land, documents indicate.

Zoning changes and other exceptions to local development rules have been requested by the developers, companies called Cumberland Crossing and Terra Carta Partners.

If the plan progresses, the developers will reconstruct the intersection of Golf, Wolf and Seegers roads at their expense.

The developer wants to break ground in May 2021 and build in two phases, concluding in October 2024, documents indicate.

During Monday's discussion, several audience members spoke against the plan. They voiced concern about increased traffic, the impact on enrollment at local schools and how the buildings would change local residents' views from their homes.

One woman said the project isn't needed, noting nearby apartment complexes have vacant units.

People have criticized the proposal in prior meetings with city officials, too. A Facebook group called Rethink Cumberland Crossing has attracted more than 300 members.

Ald. Artur Zadrozny, who lives a couple blocks away from the site, opposed the plan too. He said he's spoken to many area residents concerned about the size of the proposed buildings.

"The consensus seems to be that it's just simply too big for that area," Zadrozny said. "I would not want it in my own backyard."

The council took no action on the proposal Monday. Officials said they want to discuss the plan again Nov. 2.