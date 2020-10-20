Level Ex brings video training system to surgeons

CHICAGO -- Level Ex has announced the launch of its newest product, Virtual Technique Guides, a web-based surgical training platform that applies the multiplayer interactivity of cloud gaming to enable surgeons to perform virtual procedures with medical device sales representatives.

Virtual Technique Guides allow sales representatives to train surgeons located anywhere in the world, replicating any type of medical device or surgical complication. If a surgeon in Maine is having trouble with a specific step in a procedure, a trainer from a medical device company located in Boston can virtually meet with that surgeon within minutes to go through the procedure, step-by-step, Level Ex said.

"Level Ex is known for accurately recreating the fluids, tissues and visualizations needed to capture the most advanced surgical scenarios on a mobile device, said Sam Glassenberg, founder and CEO of Level Ex.

The platform closes a critical training gap that emerged as the medical device industry was crippled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impeding sales teams and restricting access to train surgeons, nurses and technicians in hospital settings, the company said.