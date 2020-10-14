Property management company acquires Pabcor Management

WOODSTOCK -- Chicago-based Westward360 has acquired the community association management portfolio of Pabcor Management, a property management company in Chicago's Northwest suburbs.

Geographically, Pabcor Management's properties fall between Westward360 offices in Chicago and Woodstock, mostly concentrated in and around Prospect Heights. The deal adds several thousand residential units to Westward360's rapidly expanding portfolio. Westward360 provides management services for community associations and rental property owners.

Transaction details were not disclosed. Part of Pabcor Management's team will join Westward360, providing a seamless transition to its clients as well as continuity in service and management style, the company said.

"Pabcor Management's client base consists of a great mix of properties that perfectly fit our model. The location provides many new opportunities and cements our footprint in that geography," said Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360.