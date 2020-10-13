Itasca developer proposes South Maple Street downtown shopping area

Rendering for the proposed South Maple Marketplace new commercial area in downtown Itasca. The 35,700-square-foot commercial center would include restaurants, a community park, a bookstore and solar charging stations for electric vehicles. Courtesy of Vision4Itasca

A developer wants to establish a new commercial area in the downtown Itasca called the South Maple Marketplace.

Itasca Golf Investors President Larry Swets, who is overseeing the project, laid out the framework during a public hearing last week as part of his "Vision4Itasca" project to build the marketplace on West Grove and South Maple streets, near the site of Wine With Me and Helix Camera. He also detailed his proposal to build a data center on the Itasca Country Club property he owns.

The marketplace is a proposed new 35,700-square-foot commercial center that would include restaurants, a community park, a bookstore and solar charging stations for electric vehicles. The intended restaurants would include a vegan fine dining establishment, a sake distillery and a Mexican restaurant. Swets said chefs and vendors who will operate the restaurants have yet to be determined.

"This is a great opportunity to invest in the village," he said. "It will keep to the historical feel to the village and increase social interaction."

Swets purchased the downtown properties in 2015 and 2019, with part of the area already being zoned as commercial.

The proposal needs village board approval. Swets hopes to begin construction in the spring with the goal of opening South Maple Marketplace by next fall.

Mayor Jeff Pruyn said he is excited to see added economic investment in downtown development.

"We're excited he's considering putting into developing downtown," Pruyn said. "The concept in general is wonderful."

This week, Swets said, he plans to build a walking path at the marketplace site that would allow residents to see the property.

Swets' plans all fold under the "Vision4Itasca" project, which include a controversial proposal to use part of the Itasca Country Club to build a data center. The golf course and its restaurant would continue to operate, but some residents who live along the course are upset the project would be built on 34 acres -- roughly a quarter of the club's property -- along North Prospect Road. The building's actual size is yet to be determined.

Swets believes a data center is in the best interest of the village and the country club because of $2 million in annual revenue it would generate for the village amid declining golf revenue.

"The business of golf has been evolving rapidly," Swets said. "We could not turn a bigger profit by doing anything different than what we're already doing with golf. We need these kinds of opportunities."

Plans for the data center were submitted to the village Aug. 14, and a public hearing is set for Nov. 18.

Pruyn would not comment on the proposal.