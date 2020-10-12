Zebra introduces new scanner, mobile computers

Zebra Technologies' new mobile computers connect caregivers and interdisciplinary teams, tracking things such as patient transport, patient identification, prescribed medications and lab test results. Courtesy of Zebra Technologies

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. Monday launched two new mobile computers and a scanner that can be used by nurses and health care workers to track patient identification and the dispensing of medications.

The scanner can also be used in pharmacies, lab stations or other health care environments where medication dispensing, electronic medical record access and specimen verification and reporting are required, the company said.

The new CS60-HC Series scanner and TC21-HC and TC26-HC mobile computers further Zebra's ongoing commitment to serve the needs of hospitals, clinics and other facilities, with the goal of improving delivery of care, Zebra said.

The scanner includes Zebra's DataCapture DNA suite of productivity, management, application development and visibility tools, such as Blood Bag Parse+, which instantly captures and parses bar code data on blood bags in one scan. The devices come with a disinfectant-ready housing built to withstand aggressive infection control procedures, the company said.