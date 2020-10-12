Southwest Airlines to start flights from O'Hare in 2021

Southwest Airlines is moving some flights to O'Hare International Airport but will remain at Midway International Airport also. Associated Press

Southwest Airlines announced Monday it will expand service across the city from its existing hub at Midway International Airport to O'Hare International Airport.

"Work is underway to add new service from O'Hare, alongside existing service from the carrier's longtime Chicago home, Midway," officials said. "Midway remains one of the busiest airports in Southwest's network."

The shift is expected to begin in the first six months of 2021, with details about schedules and destinations to be announced later.

Southwest is one of the region's larger employers with 4,800 workers in the area and began flying out of Midway in 1985.

"Chicago is one of the strongest and most competitive airport markets in the world, and we are always eager to work with our existing airlines and new entrants on enhancing the service they offer to travelers," Chicago Department of Aviation spokesman Matthew McGrath said.

"This is a vote of confidence in our city and in O'Hare, and we're excited to build on 35 years of partnership with Southwest Airlines."

Midway is also expanding in Houston.

"Southwest owes decades of success to our employees and customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston," CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.

"Today's announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest's value and hospitality with more leisure and business travelers."