Lake Zurich brewer and Affy Tapple collaborate on new beer

Lake Zurich-based Phase Three Brewing and Chicago area icon Affy Tapple partnered to create a new beer that will make its debut at an outdoor celebration this weekend. courtesy of Affy Tapple LLC

At a special outdoor celebration this weekend, Phase Three Brewing in Lake Zurich will debut a beer it has made in collaboration with Affy Tapple that promises to taste like a caramel apple in a can.

The beer, called A Bushel of Apples, is a bright golden ale that mimics the classic Chicago treat of a Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and dragged through chopped peanuts.

"It sounds great on paper, but there was a lot of pressure to execute it," Phase Three Brewing co-founder Evan Morris said. "We're very excited because we feel we knocked it out of the park."

The release party runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Phase Three Brewing Taproom, 932 Donata Court in Lake Zurich.

For every 4-pack of the new beer sold, Morris said, the brewery will donate $1 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Morris said the idea for the collaboration was sparked three months ago by a chance encounter between employees of each company.

"Once we met up with them, we hit it off right away," Morris said.

He said they tested the recipe several times before hitting on the solution. To get the flavor just right, Morris said, the brewers add the same caramel that Affy Tapple uses as well as adding apple juice at the end of the process and peanuts throughout the brew.

"Most fans of Affy Tapple have grown up with our caramel apples. We can't wait for them to try the nostalgic flavors they love captured in a skillfully brewed beer." said Todd McClamroch, Affy Tapple vice president.

The weekend celebration also will feature live music and food including Affy Tapples, warm apple cider doughnuts and hot apple cider. Proceeds from the food sales at the event will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

In addition to at the taproom, Morris said, the beer will be available to purchase at 22 retailers starting Monday.