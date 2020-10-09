Feder: ProPublica Illinois to double reporting staff, expand coverage

ProPublica Illinois, which launched in 2017 as the first local outpost of the award-winning investigative news organization, announced plans for a major expansion Thursday, Robert Feder writes.

Thanks to two "significant grants" from philanthropic entities, the operation will double its reporting staff.

With the addition of four more reporters, ProPublica Illinois is expected to create a new Midwest regional hub, also covering Wisconsin, Michigan and Missouri.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.