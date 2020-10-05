Azul 3D announces deal with DuPont

SKOKIE -- 3D-printing startup Azul 3D has formed an exclusive development collaboration with DuPont Electronics & Imaging to advance its next-generation 3D printing technology.

Azul's high-area rapid printing, or HARP, technology uses a proprietary version of stereolithographic printing, a type of 3D printing that converts liquid plastic into solid objects using ultraviolet light. HARP prints vertically at speeds up to 18 inches per hour, and over vastly larger print areas than current commercial 3D printers.

"This collaboration with DuPont is very important to us. In addition to validating the industry-enabling capabilities of HARP, it showcases our ability to use it to transform aspects of the manufacturing sector," said Chad Mirkin, Azul 3D co-founder and chair.