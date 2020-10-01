 

Ice Miller adds focus on 'distressed' investments

 
Posted10/1/2020 2:58 PM

Ice Miller, a national legal firm with offices in Lisle and Chicago, said it has launched a Distressed Investment Group, or DIG, to identify and facilitate distressed investment opportunities. Lawyers in the group will assist clients through strategic acquisitions and investments in bankruptcies, in-court restructurings, out-of-court restructurings and other insolvency-related transactions, the firm said.

The formation of DIG is in response to the increasing financial distress caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ice Miller said. The division will advise investment funds, private and institutional investors, lenders, private equity firms, operators and other interested parties. Its members also frequently serve as bond counsel, issuer's counsel, bank counsel and underwriter's counsel in a variety of financings involving hospitals, health systems, senior living providers, housing projects and other groups and organizations.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 