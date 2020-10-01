Ice Miller adds focus on 'distressed' investments

Ice Miller, a national legal firm with offices in Lisle and Chicago, said it has launched a Distressed Investment Group, or DIG, to identify and facilitate distressed investment opportunities. Lawyers in the group will assist clients through strategic acquisitions and investments in bankruptcies, in-court restructurings, out-of-court restructurings and other insolvency-related transactions, the firm said.

The formation of DIG is in response to the increasing financial distress caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ice Miller said. The division will advise investment funds, private and institutional investors, lenders, private equity firms, operators and other interested parties. Its members also frequently serve as bond counsel, issuer's counsel, bank counsel and underwriter's counsel in a variety of financings involving hospitals, health systems, senior living providers, housing projects and other groups and organizations.