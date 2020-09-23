Sevan acquires UK-based Wyeth Projects Services

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions Inc. -- a global leader in innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics -- has acquired Wyeth Projects Services Ltd., a U.K.-based project management services organization serving petroleum, retail and quick-service restaurant clients. The acquisition will add to Sevan's global footprint and expand the company's client portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wyeth to the Sevan family," said Jim Evans, President and CEO of Downers Grove-based Sevan. "We look forward to a smooth and seamless transition across our companies, as both Sevan's and Wyeth's core values, culture and business practices are very similar. Additionally, working alongside Wyeth will further expand the trust of key international clients and accelerate our growth."

Founded in 2011, Sevan helps clients develop, refresh and update their portfolio of sites.

In 2020, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the seventh consecutive year and ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. In 2018, Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked Sevan No. 29 on the list of 100 Best Medium Workplaces.

Sevan is headquartered in Downers Grove with more than 400 employees and an international office in London.

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions delivers design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan helps iconic global brands, including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Chipotle, DaVita, HCA Healthcare, Hallmark, HEB, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Marathon, McDonald's, Office Depot, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart and Zaxby's.

To read more, visit sevansolutions.com.