Feder: WGN Radio boss Mary Sandberg Boyle gets VP stripes

Mary Sandberg Boyle, the first female general manager in the 96-year history of WGN 720-AM, has been promoted to vice president and general manager of the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.

Sandberg Boyle, who rose from executive producer to director of news and operations to acting general manager in just four years, has been general manager since December. On her watch, WGN has undergone a major realignment of programming and personnel. "Mary has done an outstanding job under less than ideal circumstances," said Sean Compton, Nexstar executive vice president overseeing WGN Radio. "She is innovative, thoughtful and determined, and she has forged a great working relationship with the staff. She is a respected leader in Chicago media and this promotion is well-deserved."

