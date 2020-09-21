CDK Global partners with Greenway for installation across eight states

Hoffman Estates-based CDK Global, Inc., a leading retail automotive technology company, has completed one of its largest installations of CDK Drive, its core dealership management system (DMS) solution, for all Greenway Automotive Group dealerships. Despite safety and travel regulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-site and multi-state DMS installation was seamlessly completed for 46 dealerships across eight states.

"The decision to change DMS providers is substantial for any automotive dealership, and one they should not enter into lightly," said Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. "By developing a solid partnership, rooted in listening and better understanding Greenway's needs, we provided a tailored, unique experience that met the distinct challenges Greenway was facing, all while navigating the unprecedented circumstances of a global pandemic. The Greenway installation not only illustrates our capabilities, but also demonstrates our agility, and continued focus on being the best partner for our customers."

Amid the global pandemic, CDK pivoted its installation process to better meet customers' needs. What began as a standard on-site installation experience quickly evolved into one that required an equal commitment to partnership and teamwork from both CDK and Greenway. The result was an installation that continued without delays or data loss.

"When we began our search for a new DMS partner, we were apprehensive about making such a significant change," said Carl Atkinson, president, Greenway Automotive Group. "CDK put us at ease, focused on process over product, and made sure we could build out the 'Greenway Way' for our employees and customers. The partnership developed through the installation process helped us work together through the challenges that emerged from COVID-19. This collaboration has provided a solid foundation for Greenway and CDK that we will continue to grow and strengthen as we look toward the future."

Greenway Automotive Group serves customers in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. For more, visit cdkglobal.com.