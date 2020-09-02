 

With COVID-19 measures in place, Grayslake Farmers Market is thriving

  • Geoff Slagh of Wildwood picks out a selection of sunflowers from the Geneva Lakes Produce stand at Wednesday's Grayslake Farmers Market along Center Street.

      Geoff Slagh of Wildwood picks out a selection of sunflowers from the Geneva Lakes Produce stand at Wednesday's Grayslake Farmers Market along Center Street. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Farmers Market shoppers pick out produce from Six Generations Farm during Wednesday's summer market along Center Street.

      Grayslake Farmers Market shoppers pick out produce from Six Generations Farm during Wednesday's summer market along Center Street. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Farmers Market organizers posted signs to reminde shoppers to keep their distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Grayslake Farmers Market organizers posted signs to reminde shoppers to keep their distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Flowers for sale from Geneva Lakes Produce at Wednesday's Grayslake Farmers Market along Center Street.

      Flowers for sale from Geneva Lakes Produce at Wednesday's Grayslake Farmers Market along Center Street. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 9/2/2020 5:35 PM

For 25 years the Grayslake Farmers Market has been providing an outdoor shopping experience offering fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, seafood, wine and flowers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought some challenges this year, but operators say the market continues to thrive with safety measures in place.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The goal of our market is to provide a family-focused shopping experience and to bring visitors into the historic downtown area for great shopping and dining," manager Julie Jason said. "Farmers markets are deemed essential, and we were grateful to be able to provide an opportunity for our vendors, especially our farmers, and our shoppers with an outdoor shopping experience."

About 50 vendors are gathering each week at the market, open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays along Center Street. Safety measures include a mask requirements for vendors -- with most customers following suit -- and a new layout to allow for better social distancing.

There are a few new vendors this year, with some given the opportunity to participate as other markets were canceled due to the pandemic.

"We were happy to welcome a new farmer, bread vendor, healthy sauces, healthy personal products and confectioner to the market," Jason said.

The last summer market is Sept. 23. On Saturday, Sept. 26, organizers will kick off the fall market in Centennial Plaza at Whitney and Center streets. About 25 vendors will be on hand selling meats, bakery items, cheeses and vegetables. The last day for the fall market is Dec. 14.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 