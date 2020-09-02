With COVID-19 measures in place, Grayslake Farmers Market is thriving

For 25 years the Grayslake Farmers Market has been providing an outdoor shopping experience offering fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, seafood, wine and flowers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought some challenges this year, but operators say the market continues to thrive with safety measures in place.

"The goal of our market is to provide a family-focused shopping experience and to bring visitors into the historic downtown area for great shopping and dining," manager Julie Jason said. "Farmers markets are deemed essential, and we were grateful to be able to provide an opportunity for our vendors, especially our farmers, and our shoppers with an outdoor shopping experience."

About 50 vendors are gathering each week at the market, open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays along Center Street. Safety measures include a mask requirements for vendors -- with most customers following suit -- and a new layout to allow for better social distancing.

There are a few new vendors this year, with some given the opportunity to participate as other markets were canceled due to the pandemic.

"We were happy to welcome a new farmer, bread vendor, healthy sauces, healthy personal products and confectioner to the market," Jason said.

The last summer market is Sept. 23. On Saturday, Sept. 26, organizers will kick off the fall market in Centennial Plaza at Whitney and Center streets. About 25 vendors will be on hand selling meats, bakery items, cheeses and vegetables. The last day for the fall market is Dec. 14.