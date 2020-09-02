PLZ Aeroscience acquires Indianapolis company

DOWNERS GROVE -- PLZ Aeroscience Corp. acquired Indianpolis-based Mansfield-King LLC, a leading contract manufacturer of specialty personal care products.

PLZ manufactures specialty aerosol and liquid products. It purchased Mansfield-King from its founder, Charles Haywood. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, PLZ adds a Midwest facility dedicated to manufacturing personal care liquid products to its full-service personal care network, which includes a liquids facility in California and four aerosol facilities across the United States and Canada.

As one of the fastest-growing personal care manufacturers in the U.S., Mansfield-King produces a variety of products for its customers, in addition to offering product development, formulation, filling and packaging services.

"We are very excited to be partnering with the Mansfield-King team," said Ed Byczynski, PLZ's president and CEO. "Mansfield-King is a leading innovator within the specialty personal care market, and we believe they will be a fantastic addition to PLZ as we continue growing our personal care footprint across North America."

This acquisition builds on PLZ's 2019 acquisition of California-based Liquid Technologies Inc., which expanded PLZ's liquid production capabilities and customer base.