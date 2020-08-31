Motorola Solutions acquires Callyo

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions Inc. Monday announced it has acquired Callyo, a cloud-based mobile applications provider for law enforcement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Callyo is a software company serving thousands of public safety customers across North America. Its portfolio includes two application suites -- 10-21, which simplifies communication between first responders and citizens, and Callyo, which provides investigative tools that improve digital evidence collection.

This acquisition adds to Motorola Solutions' existing command center software suite that enable information to flow seamlessly from the field to the command center.

"First responders are increasingly looking to mobile applications to boost productivity and enhance community relations," said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. "With Callyo's technology, agencies can improve collaboration and enhance the evidence collection process to build stronger cases more efficiently, ultimately enabling them to better serve and keep communities safe."