 

Feder: WGN America's 'News Nation' gets ready to make primetime history

  • "News Nation" (from left): meteorologist Albert Ramon, news anchors Joe Donlon and Marni Hughes, and breaking news anchor Rob Nelson.

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 8/25/2020 6:42 AM

One week from tonight, television history will be made in Chicago.

Straight up at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, viewers across the country will get their first look at "News Nation," the three-hour primetime national newscast to air seven nights a week on the WGN America cable network, Robert Feder writes.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Culminating months of construction and weeks of rehearsals at WGN headquarters on West Bradley Place, the $20 million startup by parent company Nexstar Media Group will come to fruition in the midst of a global pandemic and at the height of a presidential campaign.

It's being backed by a $100 million advertising and promotional effort.

At a time when other news organizations are undergoing massive layoffs and cutbacks, "News Nation" created and filled more than 150 jobs. And at a time when national news is overwhelmed by political bias and opinionated talking heads, "News Nation" is being founded on a model of objectivity.

