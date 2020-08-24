Principle completes new warehouse project

ROSEMONT -- Principle Construction Corp. has completed construction of a new 205,732 square foot building at 8500 116th St. in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

The building was originally developed as a speculative project, but after a lease was signed on the building in late fall, the Principle team changed its plans to accommodate the new tenant.

The new tenant is using the building for large coil storage. The new building includes 23 dock doors, two drive-in doors, and boasts 32-foot clear height. The tenant also requested two additional pairs of restrooms on the southern and northern parts of the warehouse, which the Principle team constructed during the winter months. The building is on a 12.78 acre site.

"Southeastern Wisconsin is a very popular market right now, and the addition of a new warehouse with modern features was appealing to the tenant," said Principle COO Mark Augustyn. "Making changes to the scope of work was a challenge that our team was well-prepared to meet."

Augustyn served as the principal on the project. Principle's Jon Anderson and Mark Frane were project manager and superintendent, respectively. Partners in Design acted as the project architect.