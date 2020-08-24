Feder: Sun-Times poised for 'limited number' of layoffs

They're bracing for layoffs at the Sun-Times following an all-staff virtual meeting Friday with CEO Nykia Wright, Robert Feder writes.

An analysis of the company's workforce will determine "a limited number of strategic staff reductions," Wright said, although none will involve reporters, editors, visual journalists or other content curators and producers in the newsroom.

"Economic stresses on the pre-COVID business model require us to more deliberately think about our future and the type of media company we will need to be to continue to educate and inform our readers -- but also to grow," she said.

