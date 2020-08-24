Business Ledger honors 'Best Places to Work in Illinois'

An Itasca-based financial services company, a developer and manager of industrial properties, and a technology strategies and solutions firm were each named the top company in their respective categories in the Daily Herald Business Ledger's 15th annual Best Places to Work in Illinois competition.

The three businesses were among 73 companies that were named to the Business Ledger's annual list and were honored at a virtual reception held last week.

The Best Places to Work in Illinois is a combination survey, study and awards ceremony established to identify the top places of employment in Illinois.

The statewide competition is conducted by the Daily Herald Business Ledger, in partnership with Illinois State Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association and Small Business Advocacy Council. The selection process is administered by Best Companies Group of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

"The 73 companies recognized in our 2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois program share that one common thread -- they all have a workplace culture that engages and empowers their workers, which translates into a productive workforce," said Business Ledger Editor Richard Klicki. "The companies honored this year have an employee satisfaction rate of nearly 90%, almost twice the national average. Their employees feel they are a part of their company's success and are dedicated to that success."

In the small business category (16-99 employees), Itasca-based Balasa, Dinverno, Foltz LLC was ranked No. 1. The financial services company manages more than $3 billion in assets for business owners, women, individuals, families, and institutions. The company provides employees with monthly social events, a winter holiday week closure, summer hours and additional four weeks PTO every five years.

In addition, they are a company that recognizes their staff often by sharing thoughtful notes written to each other when "caught" demonstrating core values and displaying them on the "Board of Champions."

In the mid-sized business category (100-499 employees), Duke Realty was ranked No. 1. The owner, developer and manager of industrial properties has projects across the country, which include bulk warehouses and modern, efficient distribution centers. The Indianapolis-based company with offices in Chicago was recognized for its mentor/training workshops, along with offering employees great health benefits and a flexible work schedule so their employees can attend family events.

In addition, they like to reward their staff, which includes the Power of Green Core Values Award given to an associate each quarter who was nominated by a manager or peer for demonstrating Duke Realty values of responsibility, respect and resourcefulness while at work and in the community.

In the large business category (more than 500 employees), Pariveda Solutions a technology strategy and solutions firm was ranked No. 1. Based in Dallas, Texas, with an office in Chicago, its focus is on developing exceptional people to solve clients' complex and valuable business problems. Pariveda's principals of diversity, inclusion and equity are integral to their mission, and they are intentional in their efforts to foster those principles in everything they do.

As an employee-owned firm, the mission is to push their people toward their highest potentials. When everyone feels empowered to bring their full, authentic selves to work, the best outcomes can be achieved for the employees, clients and communities.

A complete list of companies can be found in the September issue of the Daily Herald Business Ledger, publishing on Sept. 21, and online at dhbusinessledger.com.