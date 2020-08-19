Heitman, McShane complete new Bystronic HQ

Heitman Architects and McShane Construction Co. recently completed construction of the North American headquarters for Bystronic Inc. at 2200 Central Road in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy Heitman Architects

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- Construction of a 163,350-square-foot North American headquarters for Swiss-based Bystronic Inc. has been completed at 2200 Central Road in Hoffman Estates.

The "Experience Center" facility was designed and conceptualized by Heitman Architects and constructed by McShane Construction Co.

Bystronic is an international high-tech manufacturer of high-quality machines and systems for processing sheet metal and other flat materials for laser cutting, bending and automation. The Facility allows Bystronic to execute the firm's relocation from Elgin to Hoffman Estates.

The facility includes 30,400 square feet of office space, 67,750-square feet of production space, 35,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 30,200-square-foot showroom. Bystronic sought a facility that would seamlessly integrate its office, showroom, training and production operations in one facility. Unique design and functional considerations were required because of the specialized nature of the large and heavy equipment needed for company operations.

"The design and functionality of the HQ facility is in keeping with the high-tech nature of the company," said Todd Kiehn, LEED AP BD+C, senior project manager of Heitman Architects.

Construction began in Fall 2018.