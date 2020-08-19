Copresco president honored for communications excellence

CAROL STREAM -- Copresco Co. President Steve Johnson has won an APEX Award for Publication Excellence from Communications Concepts.

Johnson was honored for his "Johnson's World" column in Printing Impressions magazine. It is the fifth APEX he has received for columns in graphic arts media that serve as a forum for his insights and commentary about the state of today's graphic communications industry.

His monthly column has been featured in American Printer, Quick Printing, and most recently Printing Impressions. In September, the column moves to Printing News magazine, Wide-Format & Signage, and WhatTheyThink.com.

Johnson has also won multiple awards for publications excellence, marketing communications, newsletter editing and technical writing. Johnson has been active as a consultant and speaker on a variety of business and technological topics for the graphic and technical communications industries.

Awards in the annual international APEX competition for communications professionals are based on excellence in editorial content and the success of the entry in achieving overall communications effectiveness.