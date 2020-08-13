Feder: Four full-time jobs cut in layoffs at ABC 7

Four full-time employees and at least one part-timer were terminated Wednesday in cutbacks at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, according to insiders at Chicago's top-rated station, Robert Feder writes.

The layoffs followed similar actions in recent weeks by four other local TV stations in response to revenue declines attributed to COVID-19.

John Idler, president and general manager of ABC 7, did not respond to requests for comment.

But sources said none of the positions affected were in news.

Most were believed to be among staffers from "Windy City Live" who've been on furlough since April.

