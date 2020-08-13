Chicago Southland Chamber names Winfree executive director

The Chicago Southland Chamber of Commerce has named Terri L. Winfree, Ph.D., as the organization's new executive director.

Winfree served as the president of Prairie State College from 2013-2020 and was the first woman and first PSC graduate to be named to that position. Winfree has an entrepreneurial background, has served in leadership positions with numerous organizations and serves on

several boards and committees.

Winfree is also an adjunct faculty member at Governors State University and the University of Illinois. She is a John Maxwell Certified

Speaker, Coach and Trainer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Communication Studies/Human Performance and Training from Governors State University, and a Ph.D. in Education and Human Resources from Colorado State University.

"As a lifelong advocate of the Southland, Dr. Winfree can successfully lead the chamber and board of directors to ensure the Southland region has continued access to information, resources and advocacy to promote community and business prosperity," said Craig Schmidt, chairman of the Chicago Southland Chamber of Commerce board.