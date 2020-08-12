Proper Title opens Naperville office

NAPERVILLE -- Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm, has opened a new office at 552 S. Washington St., Suite 120, in Naperville.

The new 1,100-square-foot Naperville office offers three closing rooms and curbside capability to accommodate its steady stream of residential and commercial closings. As the state's fourth-largest city, Naperville continues growing in population, and this new Proper Title office is expected to complete a high volume of closings, according to Kathy Kwak, executive vice president of operations and counsel for Proper Title.

The company recently hired two industry veterans to serve clients in the Naperville office: Richard (Dick) Bales as a senior underwriting consultant and counsel, and Kim Behrens as an escrow officer. Both come to Proper Title after long tenures at Chicago Title Insurance Company, including 31 years for Bales and 20 years for Behrens.

The new office bring a total of 10 closing locations across Chicago and the suburbs.