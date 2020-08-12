Feder: Me-TV scoops up promotional deal with Pebbles cereals
Updated 8/12/2020 6:17 AM
It's another masterstroke of marketing for Me-TV, the Chicago-based network for classic television.
As as tie-in to its daily broadcasts of "The Flintstones," Me-TV has landed a promotional deal with Post Cereals to appear on the back panel of boxes of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles.
Starting in September, more than 21 million boxes of Pebbles will carry the network's logo along with a picture game and a call to watch "The Flintstones."
In exchange, Me-TV has begun airing commercials for the cereals.
