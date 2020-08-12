Feder: Me-TV scoops up promotional deal with Pebbles cereals

As as tie-in to its daily broadcasts of "The Flintstones," Me-TV has landed a promotional deal with Post Cereals to appear on the back panel of boxes of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles.

It's another masterstroke of marketing for Me-TV, the Chicago-based network for classic television.

Starting in September, more than 21 million boxes of Pebbles will carry the network's logo along with a picture game and a call to watch "The Flintstones."

In exchange, Me-TV has begun airing commercials for the cereals.

