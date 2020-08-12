Camso USA signs new lease for warehouse

CHANNAHON - Camso USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Michelin, has signed a new 252,208 square foot lease for its largest U.S. warehouse at 24601 S. Bradley St. in Channahon, according to David Liebman, SIOR, JD, Managing Broker of Merit Partners Inc., who represented Camso USA in the transaction.

Terms of the lease were not announced.

The company is relocating from a warehouse in Joliet. Camso, one of North America's largest manufacturers and distributors of rubber tires and tracks for off-the-road vehicles and construction equipment, selected the site not only for its location and labor needs, but also to meet Michelin's high standards for warehouse facilities.

Camso expects to move into the property in September 2020, following completion of extensive tenant improvements.

The building owner, Crow Holdings Industrial, was represented by brokers Sean Henrick, SIOR, and Jason West, SIOR, of Cushman & Wakefield. CHI's Matt Kurucz, managing director, was ownership's leader in the transaction.