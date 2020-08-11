 

Arlington Plating sold to industry veteran

 
Updated 8/11/2020 2:55 PM

PALATINE - Rally Capital Advisors said it has sold substantially all assets of Arlington Plating Co. to Garth Davies, a plating industry veteran and owner of Midwest Rustproofing and Enameled Steel.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

APC is an independent electroplating shop whose production lines consist of automated anodizing, nickel chrome, electroless nickel, semi-auto and manual buffing. The Palatine-based company sells end-user parts to customers with a diverse profile across the U.S., Italy, China, Canada and Mexico.

"This was a strategic acquisition for our continued expansion," Davies said. "We have hit the ground running with the very experienced senior management team led by Rich Macary, CEO, Ted Dobbels, CFO and Brian Isola, director of sales and marketing."

The announcement represents the third deal closed by Chicago-based Rally Capital Advisors since the pandemic drastically altered the business landscape over the past five months.

