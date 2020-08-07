Wheeling TGI Fridays restaurant closes

A TGI Fridays restaurant in Wheeling has closed after 13 years of operation in the Lake-Cook Road corridor.

Wheeling's TGI Fridays debuted about a year after other retailers and restaurants opened in a strip mall in the 1500 block of Lake-Cook in 2006, just west of Target and across the street from Walmart. The building that housed TGI Fridays is on the perimeter of the development with Binny's Beverage Depot, Potbelly Sandwich Works, T-Mobile and other businesses.

"Unfortunately, there was no prior communication from the restaurant concerning their closure," Wheeling Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said Friday. "I can confirm that the store is now closed, but I cannot provide a date for the last meal service."

TGI Fridays spokeswoman Peyton Sadler said the Wheeling location was owned by a franchisee, and the company was unable to comment on the closure. TGI Fridays has a mix of corporate-owned stores and franchisees.

Sfondilis said Director of Economic Development Patrick Ainsworth has contacted the property owner in an effort to work together to fill the now-available TGI Fridays building.

"The pandemic combined with the construction on Lake-Cook Road create some unique challenges," he said, "but the village has some occupancy options that it will consider and pursue."