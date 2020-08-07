Feder: Will next Chicago Tribune newsroom be virtual?

Speculation turned serious Thursday with news that Tribune Publishing was negotiating to break its lease at One Prudential Plaza just two years after moving from Tribune Tower, which had been the newspaper's home for 93 years.

Could a virtual newsroom be in the offing for the Chicago Tribune?

The company hasn't paid rent on the 137,000-square-foot space overlooking Millennium Park since March, citing losses attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's unclear where the Chicago Tribune's newsroom and offices, as well as the corporate parent's headquarters, would relocate," according to the Tribune's Ryan Ori, bolstering the idea that Alden Global Capital, the profit-squeezing hedge fund calling the shots these days, might do away with an actual newsroom altogether.

