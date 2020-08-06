 

Pinnacle Dermatology acquires N. Carolina practice

 
LOMBARD -- Pinnacle Dermatology said it has acquired Gary D. Waldman Dermatology's two locations in Monroe and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The addition puts Pinnacle Dermatology in the North Carolina market with the goal of expanding its geographic presence and dedication to providing excellent dermatologic care.

"It is Pinnacle Dermatology's goal to provide high-quality dermatologic care focused on population skin health management with a reputation for comprehensive services, quality outcomes, patient access and an extraordinary patient experience," said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. "To that end, we are excited and fortunate to partner with Dr. Gary Waldman as a first step in making this a reality in the North Carolina market."

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Gary D. Waldman Dermatology at its current locations. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same.

