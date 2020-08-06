Martinez named Comcast's regional VP of retail sales

Comcast announced Lisette Martinez has been named vice president of retail sales for Comcast's Greater Chicago Region, which includes Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

Martinez will oversee the company's 45 Xfinity Stores throughout the region, along with several hundred Xfinity retail sites within area big box stores and free-standing retail kiosks.

Martinez began her career in the consumer electronics industry and rose through the ranks at large big-box retailers. Since joining Comcast in 2013, Martinez has served in an array of progressive roles, the latest being senior director of retail. In that role, she and her team led the company's retail transformation in the region, developing and maturing some of the company's first local Xfinity retail stores and contributing to the company's national retail operations and processes.

Martinez, who is working toward her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Leadership from Ashford University, is on the board of the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) and is a member of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT).