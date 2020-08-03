After Hours: August 2020

Franklin Properties Founders Mario and Rudy Presta cut the ceremonial red ribbon with Bensenville Village President Frank DeSimone and Village Manager Evan K. Summers during a ceremony for 361 Marshall Road in Bensenville, marking the completion of an 18-unit apartment building. The new building features one and two bedroom units, central heat and air, new kitchen appliances, 9 foot ceilings, included Wi-Fi, a first-floor laundry room, and more.

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce gathered with the village of Barrington for a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Sound Living Studio located at 115 E. Station St. in Barrington. Virtual ribbon cutting attendees included, from left, Keith Hanson of Hanson Law Group LLC; Gary and Jarmila Singer and Tyler Zaremski of Sound Living Studio; Suzanne Corr of the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce; and Karen Darch of the village of Barrington.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the soft opening of UFC Gym North Aurora, 1680 Orchard Gateway Blvd., North Aurora, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Having waited for months to be allowed to open because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a special celebration for UFC Gym. The owner, Scott Schroeder, dedicated it to his mother's memory, a fellow business owner who died from cancer last year. Thus, the company that manages the 40,000 square foot fitness center is known as Barbara Jean Fitness.

MNJ Technologies in Buffalo Grove recently partnered with Bottles and Bottega for a virtual painting event in honor of their "Women of IT" event. In addition to virtual painting, attendees played trivia games, heard motivational speeches, and enjoyed drinks.

The Schaumburg Business Association joined Schaumburg village officials at the ribbon cutting of K Auto Repair, 908 Morse Ave, in Schaumburg.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held for Trella Auto Tech, a full service auto care facility at 10 W. Irving Park Road in Bensenville. Village President Frank DeSimone joined business owner Nick Ventrella as he cut the ceremonial red ribbon. They were joined by Village Manager Evan K. Summers, representatives from the Bensenville Chamber of Commerce, and family and friends.