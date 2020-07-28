 

Principle completes warehouse expansion

ROSEMONT -- Principle Construction Corp. recently completed an 8,000 square foot addition on the 758,000 square foot warehouse at 23700 W. Bluff Road in south suburban Channahon.

Principle originally constructed the 758,000 square foot warehouse in 2016.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Working on behalf of owner IDIG Channahon, LLC, a subsidiary of IDI Logistics, the Principle team added 101 dock positions to the building and installed 23 acres of concrete paving for additional trailer and car parking.

The project was completed two months ahead of schedule by pouring in excess of 1,250 yards of DuctilcreteTM per day.

The facility currently encompasses 758,000 square feet on 57.61 acres with 178 dock doors. Its 36-foot clear height already allows for expansive warehouse storage, while 772 trailer stalls and parking for 618 autos allow both trucks and employee vehicles to move in and out of the distribution center quickly.

