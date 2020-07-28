Feder: Steve Cochran relaunches podcast with updates from Magers, Middlebrooks

Longtime Chicago radio personality Steve Cochran is relaunching his podcast today on an array of new platforms -- with a little help from two of the most successful local broadcasters of all time.

Ron Magers, who retired in 2016 as Chicago's top-rated TV news anchor, and Felicia Middlebrooks, who retired in May as Chicago's top-rated morning radio news anchor, will be featured as Cochran's guests this week on "Live From My Office."

Since March Cochran has hosted about 100 shows in the conversation series, which he produced for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Starting this week, he's expanding it to include Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and his own website, cochranshow.com.

New episodes are uploaded each Tuesday and Friday (with occasional bonus shows on other days).

"It's just time to make it a full-fledged podcast -- plus by law, apparently everyone must have a podcast in 2020," Cochran told me Monday. "I've always been known as a real rule follower."

