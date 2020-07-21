July 21 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 82,204 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday, 50.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,726 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County

• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 42,122 cases and 2,056 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 57,342 cases and 2,732 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,881 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 863 cases and 61 deaths in Wheeling, 810 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 726 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 708 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 675 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 669 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 653 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 551 cases and 28 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 533 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 393 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 391 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 386 cases and 41 deaths in Northbrook, 289 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 133 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The county reported 10,411 cases and 496 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 885 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 840 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 720 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 628 cases and 34 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 574 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 586 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 487 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 465 cases and 38 deaths in Elmhurst, 399 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 340 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 287 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 272 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 236 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The county reported 10,972 cases and 434 deaths, according to IDPH as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 2,875 to 2,879 in Waukegan, 640 to 644 in Round Lake Beach, 410 to 414 in Mundelein, 345 to 349 in Gurnee, 260 to 264 in Round Lake, 220 to 224 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 225 to 229 in Lake Zurich, 195 to 199 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 165 to 169 in Libertyville, 130 to 134 in Grayslake.

Kane County

• The county confirmed 8,496 cases with 292 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,556 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,029 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 799 in Carpentersville, 396 in St. Charles, 361 in South Elgin, 235 in Geneva, 230 in North Aurora, 166 in Batavia, and 61 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• 2,514 cases and 107 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County

• 7,762 cases and 336 deaths, as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 496 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 99 in Aurora (Will County portion).